Texaco in deal to enhance South East fuel supplies

John Wood

Valero says Texaco retailers in the South East will soon be benefiting from an enhanced supply position thanks to its long-term agreement with NuStar to supply fuel from its Thames Terminal.

From February 2018, Valero will manage the sourcing of its product to be supplied to customers via the NuStar terminal. The company says that by providing retailers with its own sourced product, Valero will improve the security of supply for its sites in the South East and strengthen its capability in the region.

Andrew Cox, director sales and marketing at Valero, which markets fuel in the UK under the Texaco brand, said: “This move demonstrates our long-term commitment to retailers in the South East. The agreement with NuStar will strengthen our ability to offer quality fuel to retailers in the area.

“For our existing customers, the changeover will be seamless, and we’re confident that our excellent offers, along with our ability to supply guaranteed quality product will continue to prove attractive to retailers across the region.”

Cox added: “The strength of the Texaco brand, quality products and the availability of Supreme grades, next day fuel deliveries and an industry leading loyalty programme, which gives customers the chance to save 1ppl, are just some of the reasons for talking to Valero about switching to the Texaco brand.”

