Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Texaco in deal to enhance South East fuel supplies

John Wood · 13 December, 2017
Texaco logo

Valero says Texaco retailers in the South East will soon be benefiting from an enhanced supply position thanks to its long-term agreement with NuStar to supply fuel from its Thames Terminal.

From February 2018, Valero will manage the sourcing of its product to be supplied to customers via the NuStar terminal. The company says that by providing retailers with its own sourced product, Valero will improve the security of supply for its sites in the South East and strengthen its capability in the region.

Andrew Cox, director sales and marketing at Valero, which markets fuel in the UK under the Texaco brand, said: “This move demonstrates our long-term commitment to retailers in the South East. The agreement with NuStar will strengthen our ability to offer quality fuel to retailers in the area.

“For our existing customers, the changeover will be seamless, and we’re confident that our excellent offers, along with our ability to supply guaranteed quality product will continue to prove attractive to retailers across the region.”

Cox added: “The strength of the Texaco brand, quality products and the availability of Supreme grades, next day fuel deliveries and an industry leading loyalty programme, which gives customers the chance to save 1ppl, are just some of the reasons for talking to Valero about switching to the Texaco brand.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 December 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7065.90130.36121.00
East Midlands123.22132.06120.72
London123.2858.90131.75120.77
North East122.41132.57120.03
North West123.0453.80129.56120.69
Northern Ireland121.86125.50120.15
Scotland123.43130.00120.43
South East123.79130.52121.33
South West123.5451.70130.13120.95
Wales122.8952.90129.42120.12
West Midlands122.72130.53120.53
Yorkshire & Humber122.96133.33120.61
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

Euro Garages seeks more European expansion

Texaco signs deal to enhance fuel supplie...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages buys 1,000 German sites

Euro Garages seeks more European expansion

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages buys 1,000 German sites

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions