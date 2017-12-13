Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's stores after P&H collapse

John Wood · 13 December, 2017
Booker lorry

Shell UK and Booker Retail Partners have signed a new three-year deal for the supply of Shell stores nationally, after the collapse of Shell's previous delivered wholesaler Palmer and Harvey.

The new agreement has already started through the Booker Wholesale estate, before moving to Booker Retail Partners network in early 2018. This means Booker will be servicing over 500 stores nationwide to help improve choice, price and service for shoppers.

David Moss, general manager, Shell Retail UK, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Booker to ensure that there is a safe and reliable supply of products to our service stations to provide our customers a wide choice of goods and services.”

Steve Fox, managing director of Booker Group - Retail, said: “We are really excited about this new partnership and it is a privilege to serve Shell retailers. The whole team are looking forward to working with Shell to increase footfall, sales and profits for their stores.”

