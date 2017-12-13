Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Price hike forecast after pipeline is shut down for repairs

John Wood · 13 December, 2017
petrol pumps

Petrol and diesel prices could rise by as much as 3ppl in the run-up to Christmas, according to the RAC, as a result of a main oil and gas pipeline in the North Sea being shut for emergency repairs.

The shutdown of the Forties pipeline, which is responsible for carrying 40% of the North Sea oil and gas production, had an immediate effect on the price of oil.

RAC Fuel Watch data showed the price of Brent crude rose to $65.20 on Monday December 11 – the highest price it has reached since May 2015.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “This closure will inevitably lead to an unwelcome increase in the price with the knock-on effect of raising the wholesale cost of both fuels.

“This really isn’t what drivers need at Christmas when many are travelling longer distances to spend time with family and friends. This will only serve to make the most expensive time of year even more costly.

“It is also a stark contrast to two years ago when the price of both petrol and diesel fell drastically as the price of oil crashed to below $40 a barrel in December giving rise to both fuels being sold for 99ppl at the cheapest retailers.”

The average price of unleaded currently stands at 120.71ppl, which is over 6ppl more expensive than it was in July when it reached its 2017 low point of 114.33ppl. Diesel is now at an average UK price of 123.21ppl – more than 8ppl above its cheapest price this year of 115.02plp, also seen in July.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 December 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7065.90130.36121.00
East Midlands123.22132.06120.72
London123.2858.90131.75120.77
North East122.41132.57120.03
North West123.0453.80129.56120.69
Northern Ireland121.86125.50120.15
Scotland123.43130.00120.43
South East123.79130.52121.33
South West123.5451.70130.13120.95
Wales122.8952.90129.42120.12
West Midlands122.72130.53120.53
Yorkshire & Humber122.96133.33120.61
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages seeks further expansion in E...

Car ablaze on forecourt as fuel theft goe...

Owner of Whitehaven community forecourt s...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages buys 1,000 German sites

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Forecourt operators busy in wake of P&H c...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages buys 1,000 German sites

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions