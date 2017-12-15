Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Armed robbers strike at BP service station in Essex

John Wood · 15 December, 2017
police officer

Police officers in Essex are hunting for two people who held up petrol station staff with what is believed to be a gun during an armed robbery.

The incident took place at the BP garage in The Broadway, Loughton, at approximately 10:40pm on Wednesday, December 13.

They robbers had their faces covered and walked into the garage and showed a member of staff what is thought to have been a firearm, said Essex Police.

They stole a three-figure sum of cash, cigarettes and bottles of alcohol and drove away from the scene.

One of the suspects was white, and wore a balaclava covering his face, whilst the other suspect was of mixed heritage and wore a black jacket with a black hood, a black baseball cap with a skull picture on it, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Loughton CID on 101 quoting incident 1114, or 13/12 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 December 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7065.90130.36121.00
East Midlands123.22132.06120.72
London123.2858.90131.75120.77
North East122.41132.57120.03
North West123.0453.80129.56120.69
Northern Ireland121.86125.50120.15
Scotland123.43130.00120.43
South East123.79130.52121.33
South West123.5451.70130.13120.95
Wales122.8952.90129.42120.12
West Midlands122.72130.53120.53
Yorkshire & Humber122.96133.33120.61
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

Euro Garages seeks more European expansion

Texaco signs deal to enhance fuel supplie...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages buys 1,000 German sites

Euro Garages seeks more European expansion

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages buys 1,000 German sites

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Palmer and Harvey in administration

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions