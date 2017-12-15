Thieves set fire to forecourt ATM in attempt to steal contents

John Wood

A cash machine on a forecourt was set on fire by thieves attempting to steal its contents.

Humberside Police has put out an appeal for witnesses following the attempted theft by three men in Immingham.

The incident occurred at the Blue Stone service station on Stallingborough Road around 3.30am on 7 December.

The men had pulled part of the cash machine's casing off before trying to set fire to it.

They were disturbed by a passing security patrol before making off in a silver coloured people carrier type vehicle.

All three have been described as in their late teens, and were wearing grey hooded tops and black tracksuit bottoms.

If anyone saw what happened or has any information they are urged to call 101 quoting log 39 of 07/12/17.

Superintendent Ed Cook said: “This is not related to any recent incidents involving thefts of cash machines. It was a standalone ATM that three individuals tried to damage then steal from.

“The fact that a fire was set on a petrol forecourt causes me concern and we want to find these people as soon as possible.”

