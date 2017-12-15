Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Maxol aims to raise £20,000 for its charity partner at Christmas

John Wood · 15 December, 2017
From left: Brian Donaldson, Tiffany Brien and Aware representative, Margaret McCrossan
Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol is aiming to raise £20,000 this Christmas for its charity partner Aware, which provides support, education and information to people with depression, bipolar disorder and related mood conditions, and to those impacted by these conditions.

The company is donating 10p from every cup of coffee, tea and hot drink purchased at participating Maxol service stations across Northern Ireland until December 31.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer of Maxol, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Aware and the great work they do across the country. Mental health is such an important issue that affects so many people and we’re very glad to be in a position to help and support those who need it most at this time of year.

“I want to thank and encourage all of our loyal customers for getting behind our charitable efforts and particularly in the run up to the festive season. At Maxol, as a family owned business and working with independent retailers, we pride ourselves on being right at the heart of our communities and we feel there is no better way to do this than by raising money for this very worthwhile and incredibly compelling cause.”

Maxol has been a partner of Aware since June 2016. Colleen Milligan, corporate fundraiser from Aware, said: “We’re very grateful to Maxol for providing us with fantastic fundraising opportunities and helping to raise the profile of what we do. We really hope that people will choose to buy their cup of coffee or tea at Maxol this Christmas knowing that it’s going towards a great cause.”

Tiffany Brien, campaign ambassador, who is supportingo the initiative, said: “This is a very worthwhile cause. Picking up a hot drink from your nearest Maxol station is so simple yet will make a massive difference, I’d encourage everyone to get involved.”

