New retail director at Certas Energy

Merril Boulton

Ramsay MacDonald (Photo: )

After more than seven years with Certas Energy, including six as retail director, Ramsay MacDonald will formally leave the company at the end of December.

He is replaced by Richard Billington, who joined Certas Energy through the Total Butler acquisition in 2013 and has successfully carried out various general manager roles and was most recently regional director for the South East. He has a wealth of experience within the industry and within Certas Energy.

“We would like to sincerely thank Ramsay for his contribution to the business,” explained Steve Taylor, managing director, Certas Energy. “His achievements in retail are numerous and include growing our retail business, introducing the coco network, restoring the Gulf brand, introducing the popular SuperStation awards and representing Certas within the wider industry. We wish Ramsay all the very best for the future.”

Ramsay MacDonald said: “This marks the end of a long chapter of association with Certas and DCC. Together we have achieved so much and I have spent a lot of time thinking about this decision and see it as a new exciting chapter for me. There are some amazing people in this organisation and I am leaving not only on good terms, but as best of friends.

"In my 31 years of business I can’t think of a group of people who have a better work ethic, customer focus and who deserve to succeed. The time is right for me to pursue some new challenges outside corporate life – which include ‘becoming the perfect father and husband’ and hopefully opportunities to work outside of the UK.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: