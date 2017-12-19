Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New retail director at Certas Energy as Ramsay moves on

Merril Boulton · 19 December, 2017

After more than seven years with Certas Energy, including six as retail director, Ramsay MacDonald will formally leave the company at the end of December.

He is replaced by Richard Billington, who joined Certas Energy through the Total Butler acquisition in 2013 and has successfully carried out various general manager roles and was most recently regional director for the South East. He has a wealth of experience within the industry and within Certas Energy.

“We would like to sincerely thank Ramsay for his contribution to the business,” explains Steve Taylor, managing director, Certas Energy. “His achievements in retail are numerous and include growing our retail business, introducing the coco network, restoring the Gulf brand, introducing the popular SuperStation awards and representing Certas within the wider industry. We wish Ramsay all the very best for the future.”

Ramsay MacDonald says: “This marks the end of a long chapter of association with Certas and DCC. Together we have achieved so much and I have spent a lot of time thinking about this decision and see it as a new exciting chapter for me. There are some amazing people in this organisation and I am leaving not only on good terms, but as best of friends.

"In my 31 years of business I can’t think of a group of people who have a better work ethic, customer focus and who deserve to succeed. The time is right for me to pursue some new challenges outside corporate life – which include ‘becoming the perfect father and husband’ and hopefully opportunities to work outside of the UK.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 December 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7065.90130.36121.00
East Midlands123.22132.06120.72
London123.2858.90131.75120.77
North East122.41132.57120.03
North West123.0453.80129.56120.69
Northern Ireland121.86125.50120.15
Scotland123.43130.00120.43
South East123.79130.52121.33
South West123.5451.70130.13120.95
Wales122.8952.90129.42120.12
West Midlands122.72130.53120.53
Yorkshire & Humber122.96133.33120.61
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

Peter Hockenhull back in the game with ne...

Rusdene Services rolls out electric charg...

product news: new Walkers van sales opera...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

Euro Garages seeks more European expansion

Peter Hockenhull back in the game with ne...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

Euro Garages buys 1,000 German sites

Co-op and Costcutter announce wholesale deal

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions