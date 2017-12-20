Euro Garages applies for consent for KDRB of north Wales site

John Wood

Euro Garages has submitted a planning application for a knock down rebuild (KDRB) of its Esso site at Connah’s Quay in Flintshire, north Wales.

Plans have been lodged to demolish the Esso petrol station and Spar store on Church Road and replace them with an upgraded filling station, convenience store and drive- thru bakery.

The plans include a new 377sq m single storey retail unit which “will provide a range of convenience goods” and there will be a separate bakery within the store which will have a drive-thru element.

There will also be 12 car parking spaces.

Planning documents supporting the application state: “Permitting the proposal is likely to result in around 25 new jobs for local people, a far greater number than what is generated by the existing filling station.

“The site has long been in commercial use as a filling station with ancillary convenience store attracting vehicular and pedestrian comings and goings at all times of the day and evening. As such, nearby residential occupiers have long been accustomed to customer vehicular comings and goings to and from the site and it operates without any known detriment to residential amenity.

“It has clearly been demonstrated that the replacement filling station and new store will replace dated provision and result in further consumer choice, significant job creation for local people and enhancements to the site in the form of a new, modern canopy of materials which match the surrounding built form and new areas of tree planting and landscaping.”

