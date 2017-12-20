Man arrested after car is set on fire on Kent forecourt

John Wood

Police officers in Kent investigating a suspicious fire at a BP service station in Hythe have arrested a man.

At around 11.55pm on Friday 15 December a car was set alight while parked at the petrol station in Seabrook Road.

The blaze did not spread to the surrounding forecourt or cause any injuries but it did cause severe damage to the vehicle.

A 27-year-old man from Folkestone was arrested on Tuesday 19 December on suspicion of arson. He currently remains in custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and have issued an image of a man they believe can help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 15-1554.

Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

