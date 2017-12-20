Tesco takeover of Booker given final approval

John Wood

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given final clearance for Tesco’s purchase of Booker.

The CMA said its panel had examined all submissions received since its provisional findings last month that the deal did not raise competition concerns.

Simon Polito, chair of the inquiry group, said: “We have carefully listened to feedback from retailers and wholesalers who operate in what are highly competitive UK retail and wholesale sectors. Retailers have told us that they shop around for the best prices and service from their wholesaler, and we are confident that this will continue after Tesco buys Booker.

“This has been an important investigation for us. Millions of people use their local supermarket or convenience store to buy their groceries or essentials, so it is vital that they have enough choice to secure the best deal for them. Having examined the evidence in depth, we are satisfied this will remain the case following the merger.”

