Harvest Energy acquires Top 50 Indie Retail Fuels

Merril Boulton · 02 January, 2018

Top 50 Indie Retail Fuels Ltd has been acquired by fuel brand Harvest Energy, part of the Prax Group. The acquisition was completed just before Christmas and reflects the group’s

strategic objective to expand its retail footprint and brand presence across the UK marketplace.

Retail Fuels Limited, owns and operates nine forecourts in the UK and was number 35 in the Top 50 Indies listing in 2017. The nine sites are principally located in the North West, with six in Merseyside, two in Greater Manchester and one in the Midlands. In the latest Top 50 Indie countdown, directors Andrew and David Tattersall reported that the company had refreshed its entire network with the latest BP image in 2016.

Each site has a “quality property offering, which following redevelopment, will deliver incremental shop and forecourt revenues”, said Sanjeev Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Prax Group.

“UK forecourts have become convenience destinations in many different respects. Whether it is shopping on the way home in the evening, picking up a quality coffee or snack on the way into work, or even dropping off or collecting parcels, changes in consumer behaviour have presented strong opportunities for companies, who are prepared to invest in their forecourt stores and food offerings.

“This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to enhancing our existing estate in the UK and leveraging our expertise in operating high-quality service area offerings with a strong food-to-go focus, which will help attract forecourt footfall. The team will enhance the customer experience by raising standards in-store and on the forecourt services.

“I would like to take this opportunity to convey our thanks and appreciation to all colleagues who supported the successful completion of this transaction, as well as extending a very warm welcome to our new forecourt teams. We look forward to working together to become one of the UK forecourt sector’s most significant operators,” he concluded.

