Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Merril Boulton · 02 January, 2018

Top 50 Indies forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), ended 2017 with another acquisition to boost its UK network.

The company has acquired 14 stations from forecourt operator Golden Cross Group Limited, which follows the purchase of sites from FW Kerridge, Burns & Co. and Manor Service Stations earlier last year. 

Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s chief operating officer said: “We are delighted to have secured these stations, all of them having the potential to benefit from our winning formula.

“Over the past year our network has grown by circa 10% and this combined with our ambitious shop, ‘food to go’ and forecourt development programme - which includes the installation of some 200 EV charging points by the end of 2018 - keeps us on track to become the UK’s most dynamic and profitable independent forecourt operator.

“Our business model continues to be successful in today’s rapidly changing forecourt market. We know the UK sector particularly well and we will continue to focus our efforts in this area, adding value with each and every acquisition.”

MFG now has 439 company stations operating under the BP, Shell, Texaco and JET fuel brands, together with a Murco branded dealer network covering 190 stations throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 December 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.6665.90130.17120.99
East Midlands123.13131.45120.61
London123.43131.86120.91
North East122.4061.90131.05120.15
North West122.99131.04120.41
Northern Ireland121.92128.30119.89
Scotland123.34129.19120.50
South East123.85131.99121.29
South West123.46129.13120.93
Wales122.83128.84120.09
West Midlands122.6462.90131.87120.15
Yorkshire & Humber122.82131.71120.73
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs supply dea...

New retail director at Certas Energy as R...

Peter Hockenhull back in the game with ne...

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs supply dea...

New retail director at Certas Energy as R...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

MRH partners with IONITY to roll out elec...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs supply dea...

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

Peter Hockenhull back in the game with ne...

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions