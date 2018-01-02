MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Merril Boulton

Top 50 Indies forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), ended 2017 with another acquisition to boost its UK network.

The company has acquired 14 stations from forecourt operator Golden Cross Group Limited, which follows the purchase of sites from FW Kerridge, Burns & Co. and Manor Service Stations earlier last year.

Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s chief operating officer said: “We are delighted to have secured these stations, all of them having the potential to benefit from our winning formula.

“Over the past year our network has grown by circa 10% and this combined with our ambitious shop, ‘food to go’ and forecourt development programme - which includes the installation of some 200 EV charging points by the end of 2018 - keeps us on track to become the UK’s most dynamic and profitable independent forecourt operator.

“Our business model continues to be successful in today’s rapidly changing forecourt market. We know the UK sector particularly well and we will continue to focus our efforts in this area, adding value with each and every acquisition.”

MFG now has 439 company stations operating under the BP, Shell, Texaco and JET fuel brands, together with a Murco branded dealer network covering 190 stations throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

