Co-op announces plans for 100 new stores

John Wood · 03 January, 2018
The Co-op has has said it plans to open 100 new food stores across the UK in 2018, creating an estimated 1,600 jobs.

The retailer claims it will invest more than £160m in new stores and major makeovers for a further 150 of its outlets.

More than 20 new stores are set to open in London, and up to 18 stores are planned for Scotland including: stores in Glasgow; Edinburgh; Forres (Highlands) and Kilmacolm (Renfewshire).

Rhayader (Powys) and Bryncoch (Neath) will be the first of 10 new stores which are set to open in Wales. Other new stores are lined up for Blackpool; Bristol; Chesterfield; Crewe; Leicester; Manchester; Nottingham; Plymouth; Southampton and York among other towns and cities.

The news follows twin announcements last month as the Co-op confirmed it had reached an agreement to become exclusive wholesale supplier to the 2,200 stores across the Costcutter Supermarkets Group network from spring 2018. Members of Nisa Retail also voted in favour of the Co-op’s offer to buy the delivered wholesale and convenience retail specialist, a move which is conditional on Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approval.

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food, said: “The Co-op is positively responding to the changes occurring within this dynamic sector. Our food business is going from strength to strength in what is clearly a challenging retail market. We have the ambition for our stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering our Members and customers great quality products when and where they need them.”

Stuart Hookins, Co-op’s director of portfolio and development, said: “The Co-op’s extensive acquisitions and refit programme is a fundamental part of our food strategy. Moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, our expansion plans for 2018 will mean that the Co-op is on track to have opened at least 100 new stores in each of three consecutive years.

Keywords:

