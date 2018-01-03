ACS teams with PayPoint to deliver Assured Advice

John Wood

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has announced a new partnership with PayPoint to make its Assured Advice programme available to all retailers via their PayPoint One platform.

Retailers can access support on all aspects of regulatory compliance for convenience retailing via their device or the PayPoint website.

Steve O’Neill, group marketing director at PayPoint, commented: “The ACS is a fantastic organisation providing industry leading support for convenience retailers. Working together with the ACS on its Assured Advice programme is a natural partnership that supports our commitment to helping independent retailers improve their businesses alongside our continued focus on innovative services that provide a platform for growth for stores across the UK.”

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We are delighted to be working with PayPoint to utilise their in-store technology, giving retailers and their colleagues the power to access up-to-date advice and guidance from the shop floor. Adding ACS Assured Advice to the PayPoint One platform gives retailers further support and access to information about how they can stay on the right side of the rules and regulations affecting their business.”

