Police seeking gang who tried to steal ATM from Reading forecourt

John Wood

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following the attempted theft of an ATM from a forecourt in Reading.

At around 2.20am on Saturday December 30, a group of men approached the BP Garage in Basingstoke Road, Three Mile Cross, Reading, in a dark coloured vehicle similar to a Subaru Forester.

They made attempts to remove the ATM at the petrol station but failed and made off.

The group is described as between four or five men, wearing tracksuits with their hoods up.

Investigating officer, police constable Erika King of the Investigation Hub based at Loddon Valley, said: “We are appealing for information following this incident.

“We are asking anyone who might have seen this incident or seen a dark coloured vehicle in the area before or after the incident to please call Thames Valley Police.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 43170384261, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

