William Reed acquires Pro-Retail trademark· 04 January, 2018
Forecourt Trader publisher William Reed - which organises leading independent trade exhibitions including the Forecourt, National Convenience and Farm Shop and Deli shows, and also publishes The Grocer and Convenience Store - has acquired the Pro-Retail trademark from the administrators of Palmer and Harvey for an undisclosed sum.
Pro-Retail was the annual trade show previously owned by the East Sussex-based wholesaler, which went into administration just before Christmas.
The show gave manufacturers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with retailers, market their brands, and offer valuable retail insight as well as special show deals.
Andrew Reed, a divisional MD at WR said “Pro-Retail is a recognised brand within the forecourt and convenience sectors and this acquisition enables us to grow our market-leading position for independent trade shows.”
