New contracts help Nisa push up Christmas sales by 17.7%

John Wood · 05 January, 2018
An increase in the number of stores served, and a positive like-for-like performance pushed sales up 17.7% to £277m over the Christmas period (10 weeks to 31 December 2017), according to Nisa Retail.

During the 10-week period there was an increase of 269 stores served, with organic growth of 106 stores, and two new contract wins totalling 163 stores, following the demise of Palmer & Harvey.

In addition to 23 McColls stores previously served by P&H, Nisa also delivered to 140 Costcutter stores, with the remaining 1,090 Costcutter stores due to start trading with Nisa from this month.

Arnu Misra, CEO Nisa Retail, commented: “I’m pleased to report that Nisa has enjoyed good Christmas trading in the 10 weeks to 31 December. We successfully invested in promotions to assist our members over the key festive trading period, resulting in positive like for likes and good organic growth in store numbers.

“The total number of stores served by Nisa was also increased by two large new contract wins. Nisa has delivered a strong programme to help drive sales and footfall in our members’ stores, and with the support of our members, we have built a solid foundation for 2018.”

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.94132.55121.34
East Midlands123.44134.32121.18
London124.1559.90132.38121.29
North East122.67130.88120.92
North West123.21131.10120.78
Northern Ireland121.95127.90120.27
Scotland122.84127.90120.54
South East124.2971.90134.47121.87
South West123.73128.21121.21
Wales123.27129.42120.81
West Midlands123.00130.01120.60
Yorkshire & Humber122.95131.69120.33
