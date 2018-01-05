MFG recruits Paresh Patel as its new IT director

John Wood

Top 50 Indie forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has announced the appointment of Paresh Patel as its new IT director.

Patel has joined MFG from convenience and forecourt EPOS, payment and loyalty solutions provider HTEC. Starting with Indigo Retail as director of service in 2006, Paresh was promoted to head of major accounts when Indigo was acquired by HTEC in 2013, and for the past 10 months he held the position of director of forecourt sales.

Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s chief operating officer said: “This is a key appointment for our growing organisation where the measurement and performance of our retail offer and the demands for corporate governance are becoming more and more important.

“Another big plus is that Paresh has worked with MFG since we started in 2011 and has been instrumental in the architecture of our IT systems both at head office and forecourt level.”

