Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG recruits Paresh Patel as its new IT director

John Wood · 05 January, 2018
Paresh Patel

Top 50 Indie forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has announced the appointment of Paresh Patel as its new IT director.

Patel has joined MFG from convenience and forecourt EPOS, payment and loyalty solutions provider HTEC. Starting with Indigo Retail as director of service in 2006, Paresh was promoted to head of major accounts when Indigo was acquired by HTEC in 2013, and for the past 10 months he held the position of director of forecourt sales.

Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s chief operating officer said: “This is a key appointment for our growing organisation where the measurement and performance of our retail offer and the demands for corporate governance are becoming more and more important.

“Another big plus is that Paresh has worked with MFG since we started in 2011 and has been instrumental in the architecture of our IT systems both at head office and forecourt level.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.94132.55121.34
East Midlands123.44134.32121.18
London124.1559.90132.38121.29
North East122.67130.88120.92
North West123.21131.10120.78
Northern Ireland121.95127.90120.27
Scotland122.84127.90120.54
South East124.2971.90134.47121.87
South West123.73128.21121.21
Wales123.27129.42120.81
West Midlands123.00130.01120.60
Yorkshire & Humber122.95131.69120.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Harvest Energy acquires Top 50 Indie Reta...

Ashford site reopens after spend of more...

Shell buys household utilities provider F...

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Harvest Energy acquires Top 50 Indie Reta...

Ashford site reopens after spend of more...

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Oil 4 Wales opens 24-hour truck stop afte...

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions