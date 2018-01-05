Drive-off service recovering most losses without involving police

John Wood

Only 5% of drive-offs had to be reported to police during a trial of a new loss recovery service by BOSS, the British Oil Security Syndicate.

During the year-long trial, involving several thousand drive-off incidents, BOSS pro-actively pursuing the registered keepers of vehicles reported as driving off without making payment for fuel.

Following receipt of a drive-off report from a forecourt retailer BOSS initiated its new recovery strategy and during the survey period it reported 77.9% of incidents were subsequently fully paid by the motorist, without referring the incident to the police.

During the 12-month trial BOSS estimates that the new initiative has saved 4,600 police officer hours.

Analysis of the reports also showed that two thirds of drive-off incidents are the result of a failure to pay in-store and only one third of drive-offs are the result of vehicles driving away from the pump without making any attempt to pay for the fuel.

Drive-off incidents cost forecourt retailers more than £20m a year and the trial has analysed drive-off incidents in two ways; first, drivers filling up, making no attempt to pay and then driving off; and second where drivers draw fuel, enter the store and then leave without paying for their fuel.

The BOSS survey found that 67.3% of incidents were recorded as a failure to pay in-store, while 32.7% of incidents involved a vehicle drawing fuel and driving off without making any attempt to pay.

Kevin Eastwood, executive director at BOSS, said: “There may be many reasons why drivers fail to pay for fuel, a mistake or deliberate action, but we’re finding police tend to treat in-store drive-offs as a civil offence and are therefore not treating these incidents as a crime, so take no action.

“What’s exciting about this new BOSS drive-off initiative is that it’s the industry taking control of reporting and recovering losses. During the trial only 5% of incidents have had to be reported to the police, which saves the police a huge amount of time. We’re planning to make the initiative available to police forces across the country so that both police and retailers can benefit.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: