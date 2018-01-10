Certas Energy opens unmanned petrol station in Devon

Merril Boulton

Certas Energy will roll-out a 24-hour, Gulf-branded pay-at-pump petrol station in Cullompton, Devon later this month. The former Exeter Road Petrol Station will reopen as Cullompton Fuel Express, safeguarding a forecourt that has served its local community for over 40 years.

The decision by Certas Energy, Britain's largest independent distributor of fuels, to launch unmanned outlets is a direct response to changing market conditions in which some dealers are struggling to make ends meet as overheads spiral, explained Richard Billington, the new retail director of Certas Energy.

“Typically these sites have size restrictions or low footfall and the dealer is in a situation where profits are diminishing and there is little scope to buck the trend through further investment. Certas Energy offers an alternative to closing down the business by taking over the day-to-day operation and investing in new facilities and equipment. The dealer maintains the freehold of the property, receives a regular rental income and sees the asset enhanced while the local community preserves its fuel outlet with an improved forecourt and 24-hour availability, 365 days a year.

“Unmanned forecourts are commonplace in Europe yet relatively new in the UK. We have responded to a need in the market and unmanned adds another mode of operation to our retail portfolio as we also look to increase the size and quality of our 500-strong Gulf dealer network and bolster our Direct Operation with further acquisitions.”

