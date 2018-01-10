Certas Energy's unmanned network to reach 22 by Spring

Merril Boulton

Certas Energy will add to its unmanned network with the opening of a 24-hour, Gulf-branded pay-at-pump petrol station in Cullompton, Devon later this month. The former Exeter Road Petrol Station will reopen as Cullompton Fuel Express, safeguarding a forecourt that has served its local community for over 40 years.

The launch will bring the company's unmanned site portfolio to 15, with a further seven openings scheduled by Spring.

The decision by Certas Energy, Britain's largest independent distributor of fuels, to launch unmanned outlets is a direct response to changing market conditions in which some dealers are struggling to make ends meet as overheads spiral, explains Richard Billington, the new retail director of Certas Energy.

“Typically these sites have size restrictions or low footfall and the dealer is in a situation where profits are diminishing and there is little scope to buck the trend through further investment. Certas Energy offers an alternative to closing down the business by taking over the day-to-day operation and investing in new facilities and equipment. The dealer maintains the freehold of the property, receives a regular rental income and sees the asset enhanced while the local community preserves its fuel outlet with an improved forecourt and 24 hour availability, 365 days a year.”

“Unmanned forecourts are common place in Europe yet relatively new in the UK,” continues Billington. “We have responded to a need in the market and Cullompton Fuel Express will be our 15th unmanned outlet with a further seven planned by the Spring. It’s another mode of operation as we continue to develop our retail portfolio. In 2018 we are also committed to increase the size and quality of our 500-strong Gulf Dealer network and bolster our Direct Operation with further acquisitions.”

