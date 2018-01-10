Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BP and Castrol renew deal with Volkswagen Group

John Wood · 10 January, 2018
car on Volkswagen production line

BP and Castrol have announced the renewal of their successful 17-year global strategic partnership agreement with Volkswagen Group for the supply of fuels and lubricants globally.

The agreement covers Volkswagen PC, Audi, Seat Skoda and Volkswagen LCV. Within the partnership a new Castrol and Volkswagen jointly branded engine oil has been co-engineered with Volkswagen group and will be launched soon.

The companies said that as technology partners, they will continue their close collaboration in joint research and development to improve fuel efficiency and generate innovative future mobility solutions.

Oliver Rose, VP BP global accounts, said: “For 17 years we have had an extremely successful partnership with the Volkswagen Group. We will continue working together to ensure the millions of drivers of Volkswagen Group vehicles get the best performance and protection.”

Commenting on the agreement, Imelda Labbé, head of Volkswagen Group After Sales worldwide, said: “Volkswagen has had a long and successful partnership with Castrol. This powerful combination of our brands will reinforce the natural fit of our high quality standards and reputation. We are delighted to extend this partnership and look forward to working together.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.4164.90131.34121.66
East Midlands123.8066.90131.14121.04
London124.4060.40131.83121.67
North East123.33133.44120.61
North West123.5767.90129.17120.84
Northern Ireland122.86127.40120.59
Scotland124.06129.25120.82
South East124.6153.90132.50122.01
South West124.13130.16121.34
Wales123.72130.06120.60
West Midlands123.2263.57132.28120.53
Yorkshire & Humber123.3079.90131.79120.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG recruits Paresh Patel as its new IT d...

Drive-off service recovering most losses...

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Supermarkets fuel price rises outstrippin...

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Harvest Energy acquires Top 50 Indie Reta...

MFG recruits Paresh Patel as its new IT d...

Ashford site reopens after spend of more...

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Peter Hockenhull back in the game with ne...

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2018. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions