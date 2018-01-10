BP and Castrol renew deal with Volkswagen Group

John Wood

BP and Castrol have announced the renewal of their successful 17-year global strategic partnership agreement with Volkswagen Group for the supply of fuels and lubricants globally.

The agreement covers Volkswagen PC, Audi, Seat Skoda and Volkswagen LCV. Within the partnership a new Castrol and Volkswagen jointly branded engine oil has been co-engineered with Volkswagen group and will be launched soon.

The companies said that as technology partners, they will continue their close collaboration in joint research and development to improve fuel efficiency and generate innovative future mobility solutions.

Oliver Rose, VP BP global accounts, said: “For 17 years we have had an extremely successful partnership with the Volkswagen Group. We will continue working together to ensure the millions of drivers of Volkswagen Group vehicles get the best performance and protection.”

Commenting on the agreement, Imelda Labbé, head of Volkswagen Group After Sales worldwide, said: “Volkswagen has had a long and successful partnership with Castrol. This powerful combination of our brands will reinforce the natural fit of our high quality standards and reputation. We are delighted to extend this partnership and look forward to working together.”

