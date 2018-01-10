Thieves smash their way into Sainsbury's kiosk

John Wood

Hampshire Police are investigating after thieves broke into a Sainsbury’s petrol station and stole hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes and tobacco.

A glass window was smashed in the raid in the early hours of Wednesday January 10, at Sainsbury's petrol kiosk in Lordshill, Southampton.

One crew from Redbridge Fire Station were called to the incident to deal with smoke, which was pumped into the kiosk after the burglar alarm was activated.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: “We were called shortly after 2.30am today to reports of a burglary at the petrol station at Sainsburys in Lordshill.

“A window was smashed to gain entry and a quantity of cigarettes and tobacco was stolen.

“Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44180011343, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: