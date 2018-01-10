Welcome Break adds Starbucks drive-thrus and Pizza Expresses

John Wood

Motorway service operator Welcome Break announced that it will be opening five more Starbucks drive-thrus in 2018 and also opening more Pizza Express restaurants, as it reported growth in like-for-like sales of 14% for the Christmas period.

More than 845,000 transactions took place during the peak week (December 26 to January 2 inclusive) across the company’s 27 service stations in England, Scotland and Wales.

Welcome Break chief executive officer Rod McKie said: “Coffee sales were particularly strong across our Starbucks stores, both in the service stations and drive-thru.

“We were also very pleased with the initial success of the company’s first Pizza Express restaurant at Oxford Services which opened in early December.

“Yet again, Christmas trading proved to be extremely strong.

“Welcome Break and the motorway service industry in general has shown itself to be very resilient.

“Despite fears around Brexit and the impact of snow, we still envisage our profits being up 7.5% at year end (January 2018).”

