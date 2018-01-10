Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Welcome Break adds Starbucks drive-thrus and Pizza Expresses

John Wood · 10 January, 2018
Welcome Break Sarn services

Motorway service operator Welcome Break announced that it will be opening five more Starbucks drive-thrus in 2018 and also opening more Pizza Express restaurants, as it reported growth in like-for-like sales of 14% for the Christmas period.

More than 845,000 transactions took place during the peak week (December 26 to January 2 inclusive) across the company’s 27 service stations in England, Scotland and Wales.

Welcome Break chief executive officer Rod McKie said: “Coffee sales were particularly strong across our Starbucks stores, both in the service stations and drive-thru.

“We were also very pleased with the initial success of the company’s first Pizza Express restaurant at Oxford Services which opened in early December.

“Yet again, Christmas trading proved to be extremely strong.

“Welcome Break and the motorway service industry in general has shown itself to be very resilient.

“Despite fears around Brexit and the impact of snow, we still envisage our profits being up 7.5% at year end (January 2018).”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.4164.90131.34121.66
East Midlands123.8066.90131.14121.04
London124.4060.40131.83121.67
North East123.33133.44120.61
North West123.5767.90129.17120.84
Northern Ireland122.86127.40120.59
Scotland124.06129.25120.82
South East124.6153.90132.50122.01
South West124.13130.16121.34
Wales123.72130.06120.60
West Midlands123.2263.57132.28120.53
Yorkshire & Humber123.3079.90131.79120.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG recruits Paresh Patel as its new IT d...

Drive-off service recovering most losses...

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Supermarkets fuel price rises outstrippin...

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Harvest Energy acquires Top 50 Indie Reta...

MFG recruits Paresh Patel as its new IT d...

Ashford site reopens after spend of more...

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Peter Hockenhull back in the game with ne...

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2018. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions