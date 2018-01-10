Texaco gains three sites in Northern Ireland

John Wood

Northern Ireland has gained three new Texaco-branded sites in recent months. Two of the sites, Rathcoole and Landscape, were previously competitor branded, while the third, Madigan’s Court, is a new build. All three sites are located in Belfast.

Madigan’s Court features a Spar-branded convenience store that includes a fresh food deli, family butchers, Barista Bar coffee, fine wines and beers.

Kieran Corley, director, said: “We value Texaco’s strong market presence in Northern Ireland and this proved an important factor, along with their fuel offer.

“The availability of Supreme grades allows us to appeal to a wider audience and I’m sure the Star Rewards loyalty programme will be well received by customers.”

During 2017, Texaco ran two Northern Ireland-wide Star Rewards promotions offering its customers the chance to save the equivalent of 5p per litre on fuel purchased at Texaco service stations.

The six-week long promotions ran at Texaco sites in both February and September, with customers receiving five points per litre of fuel purchased.

Andrew Cox, director sales and marketing for Valero Energy, which markets fuel in Northern Ireland under the Texaco brand, said: “We are pleased to be growing our site numbers in Northern Ireland and are delighted to welcome the three new Texaco service stations to the brand.

“We’ve seen fuel volume growth in the region in recent months and the response to the recent promotions has been great.”

