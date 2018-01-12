Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS welcomes extension of plastic bag charge to small shops

John Wood · 12 January, 2018
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The government’s decision to extend the 5p charge on single use plastic carrier bags to all retailers in England has been welcomed by the Association of Convenience Stores.

The move was part of a long-term plan to protect the environment announced by the Prime Minister, including measures to reduce plastic packaging.

In the announcement, the government stated that it wanted “to extend the scheme so that small retailers also charge for bags. We’ll first be looking at voluntary agreements with the industry to achieve this, before we consider making this compulsory.”

ACS chief executive James Lowman commented: “The commitment to consulting on a coherent strategy, including cutting plastic waste is the right approach for delivering lasting benefits.

“We support regulatory action to extend the plastic bag levy to small retailers. A consistent approach to plastic bag charging in England will give all retailers the chance to raise money for good causes and contribute to the positive environmental impact of reducing the number of carrier bags in circulation.

“We will be responding to the Government’s consultation on what role the tax system can play in reducing single use plastics and will engage in the debate about reform of packaging waste regulation.”

ACS polling shows that 42% of convenience retailers are already voluntarily charging for plastic bags.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.4164.90131.34121.66
East Midlands123.8066.90131.14121.04
London124.4060.40131.83121.67
North East123.33133.44120.61
North West123.5767.90129.17120.84
Northern Ireland122.86127.40120.59
Scotland124.06129.25120.82
South East124.6153.90132.50122.01
South West124.13130.16121.34
Wales123.72130.06120.60
West Midlands123.2263.57132.28120.53
Yorkshire & Humber123.3079.90131.79120.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

Certas Energy opens unmanned petrol stati...

Pipeline theft leader sentenced to five y...

MFG recruits Paresh Patel as its new IT d...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Harvest Energy acquires Top 50 Indie Reta...

MFG recruits Paresh Patel as its new IT d...

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Booker wins delivery contract for Shell's...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2018. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions