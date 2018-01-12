Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Robber armed with knife threatens forecourt staff

John Wood · 12 January, 2018
police officer rear view

A man armed with a knife threatened workers at a Huddersfield forecourt during a daytime raid.

The armed robbery took place at the Co-op store at Birchencliffe service station at about 4.20pm on Wednesday January 10.

Police confirmed they were called to the Halifax Road shop after a male suspect entered the premises with what is believed to be a large knife.

No one is believed to have been injured and officers are continuing their enquiries. Police have not revealed if anything has been stolen.

The incident is the second time the store has been the target of an armed robbery.

In October 2016 a member of staff was hit with an iron bar during a robbery involving two men. They escaped with cash and cigarettes.

It is also fewer than nine month since the store re-opened after a fire in the summer of 2016.

Anyone who has any information on this afternoon's incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1167 of January 10.

