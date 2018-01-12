Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Greenergy doubles number of Esso-branded sites it supplies

John Wood · 12 January, 2018
Pump at Penny Petroleum site

Greenergy, the UK’s largest supplier of road fuels, is celebrating winning new business to double the number of Esso-branded sites it supplies.

Greenergy took over fuel supply to 191 Esso dealers in 2013 and 2014 as part of its branded wholesaler agreements with Esso, which allow it to offer the Esso brand and supply Esso Synergy fuels to independent forecourt operators nationally.

Having retained business with these customers and recruited new dealers to the Esso brand, Greenergy has grown the number of Esso sites it is contracted to supply today to some 387 sites, with more dealers scheduled to come on board through 2018.

One of the first dealers to work with Greenergy, Imran Khan of St Giles Service Station in Durham, said: “We moved to Greenergy in early February in 2013, when our contract was transferred from Esso under the branded wholesaler arrangement. This was a risky time for me as a small independent retailer but I need not have worried. It soon became clear that Greenergy is a forward-looking company with a can-do attitude and their strong reputation in the marketplace is well deserved. I had every confidence in re-signing recently with Greenergy.”

David Penny, owner of Top 50 Indie Penny Petroleum, said: “We are switching a further five of our sites to Esso branding in 2018, taking the number of Esso sites in our estate to 12. With Greenergy’s supply reliability and the power of the Esso brand, we have increased sales volumes at all these locations. We continue to get an excellent service from Greenergy and our site transitions have been smoothly handled.”

Caroline Lumbard, UK trading director at Greenergy, commented: “Our independent fuel retail offer goes from strength to strength. We continue to work to earn the loyalty of each and every customer, driving further growth for our customers and for ourselves by delivering unparalleled supply reliability and customer responsiveness.”

Greenergy also supplies independent retailers under other brands, including Inver, Nisa, ST1 and customers’ own brands.

