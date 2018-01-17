Thieves steal vintage pump from outside Shropshire garage

John Wood

West Mercia Police have reported that a vintage petrol pump was stolen from a garage in Prees Heath, Whitchurch, Shropshire, at the start of the month.

The 1940s item featured an Esso bowl and formed part of a display that had been beside the business for 15 years.

It was taken overnight between Monday, January 1 and Tuesday, January 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555111 quoting incident reference number 0437s 080118.

A shop window at the same garage was damaged some time between January 5 and 8, but there was no evidence of entry.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: