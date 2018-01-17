Home · News · Latest News
Thieves steal vintage pump from outside Shropshire garage· 17 January, 2018
West Mercia Police have reported that a vintage petrol pump was stolen from a garage in Prees Heath, Whitchurch, Shropshire, at the start of the month.
The 1940s item featured an Esso bowl and formed part of a display that had been beside the business for 15 years.
It was taken overnight between Monday, January 1 and Tuesday, January 2.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555111 quoting incident reference number 0437s 080118.
A shop window at the same garage was damaged some time between January 5 and 8, but there was no evidence of entry.
