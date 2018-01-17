Robbers take cigarettes and cash from Wigan forecourt

John Wood

An appeal for witnesses has been issued by Greater Manchester Police after staff at a Wigan petrol station were robbed on the night of Monday January 15.

Police say two men went into the Esso garage, in Woodhouse Lane, between 9pm and 9.10pm.

The pair escaped with a quantity of cash and cigarettes but it is not known in which direction they ran.

A Greater Manchester spokesman said no weapons were believed to be involved. An ambulance was called, to attend to one of the counter staff, but no-one is thought to have been hurt.

People who are able to provide any assistance are being asked to call police on the non-emergency number, 101, or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: