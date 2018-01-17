Robbers take cigarettes and cash from Wigan forecourt· 17 January, 2018
An appeal for witnesses has been issued by Greater Manchester Police after staff at a Wigan petrol station were robbed on the night of Monday January 15.
Police say two men went into the Esso garage, in Woodhouse Lane, between 9pm and 9.10pm.
The pair escaped with a quantity of cash and cigarettes but it is not known in which direction they ran.
A Greater Manchester spokesman said no weapons were believed to be involved. An ambulance was called, to attend to one of the counter staff, but no-one is thought to have been hurt.
People who are able to provide any assistance are being asked to call police on the non-emergency number, 101, or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
My Account
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|124.94
|60.90
|131.85
|122.27
|East Midlands
|124.34
|132.31
|121.54
|London
|125.06
|62.90
|132.42
|122.10
|North East
|123.94
|133.63
|121.07
|North West
|124.16
|58.50
|132.51
|121.18
|Northern Ireland
|123.41
|69.90
|128.40
|120.85
|Scotland
|124.57
|74.90
|130.88
|121.33
|South East
|125.15
|61.40
|132.52
|122.48
|South West
|124.73
|130.24
|121.91
|Wales
|124.44
|128.57
|121.19
|West Midlands
|123.74
|65.23
|132.27
|121.20
|Yorkshire & Humber
|123.91
|61.90
|132.74
|121.12
Most read
Poll
Calendar
-
20 February, 2018
PRA Business Breakouts (Exeter)
-
01 March, 2018
Top 50 Indies Dinner
-
08 March, 2018
PRA Business Breakout (Dartford)
-
14 March, 2018
PRA Roadshow (Knutsford)