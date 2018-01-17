Man arrested at car wash on suspicion of human trafficking

John Wood

A man has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after a raid on a car wash business on Old Kent Road in London.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service in Southwark, along with investigating officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), executed a warrant at the premises on Friday January 12.

A 41-year-old Albanian man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, money laundering and the illegal importation of tobacco products. He has been taken to a south London police station.

A total of 12 Romanian workers – two women and 10 men – all thought to be victims of trafficking for labour exploitation were found on the premises. On searching the suspect’s home address in Peckham, police then found five more Romanian adults and a four-year-old girl.

Six of the suspected adult victims – three men and three women – agreed to assist with enquiries and were removed, along with the child, to a temporary reception centre where they are being supported, interviewed and will be assessed as potential victims of trafficking.

Investigations are ongoing.

