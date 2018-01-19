Roll-out of chargers to MFG sites to reach 60 by end of March

John Wood

MFG CEO Jeremy Clarke (Photo: )

ChargePoint Services and Motor Fuel Group (MFG) have reported promising early results for their partnership for provide widespread electric vehicle charging across UK forecourts.

With 14 tri-connector rapid chargers already installed at MFG forecourts, driver usage is rising. With a further 20 being built in January, 25 programmed to follow in February and a total of 60 expected by the end of the first quarter 2018, the partnership says it will provide the biggest non-motorway rapid charger facility in the country.

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, said. “Our GeniePoint Network is the fastest growing reliable Rapid Charger network in the UK. From commuters to taxi-drivers, fleet operators and independent owners, at key forecourt locations ChargePoint Services & MFG are providing a new critical service supporting the change to electric transport for Government initiatives, manufacturer product direction and consumer demand.”

Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s chief operating officer, said: “Our forecourt development programme includes the installation of some 200 EV charging points by the end of 2018. The programme is now building up momentum and we look forward to giving our customers increased access to this important new fuel.”

