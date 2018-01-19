Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Phase out of petrol and diesel cars may be brought forward

John Wood · 19 January, 2018
exhaust fumes

The government may have to phase out sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans earlier than its target date of 2040, according to a watchdog set up by Parliament.

The Committee on Climate Change has reviewed the Government’s Clean Growth Strategy and reported that it in order to meet its emissions targets it should aim to phase out conventionally powered cars and vans by 2035.

It also said targets for take-up of ULEVs (ultra low emission vehicles) needed to be increased. The government has set out an ambition for 30-70% of car sales and up to 40% of van sales in 2030 to be ULEVs.

In its report the committee said the target would need to be 60% of new car and van sales to be ULEVs by 2030, and there would need to be a 32% increase in the efficiency of conventional cars.

The committee also noted that with current battery technology, options for electrification of long-distance heavy good vehicles (HGVs) were limited. It said: “Further research and development is needed on options, such as hydrogen fuel cell HGVs or electrification of roads. The entire HGV fleet may need to switch away from fossil fuels if emissions reductions beyond 80% are required. We welcome the announcement in the Strategy that the Government will set out further measures, by March 2018, to support the decarbonisation of freight.”

The report also contrasted targets the committee had proposed with progress towards meeting them. It said that by 2030 CO2 emissions from transport would need to be 44% less than 2016 levels. However, transport emissions have increased over the past three years.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.9460.90131.85122.27
East Midlands124.34132.31121.54
London125.0662.90132.42122.10
North East123.94133.63121.07
North West124.1658.50132.51121.18
Northern Ireland123.4169.90128.40120.85
Scotland124.5774.90130.88121.33
South East125.1561.40132.52122.48
South West124.73130.24121.91
Wales124.44128.57121.19
West Midlands123.7465.23132.27121.20
Yorkshire & Humber123.9161.90132.74121.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Man arrested at car wash on suspicion of...

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

Greenergy doubles Esso-branded sites it s...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

Certas Energy opens unmanned petrol stati...

Greenergy doubles Esso-branded sites it s...

'We'll install rapid chargers for free,'...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Harvest Energy acquires Top 50 Indie Reta...

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training