EG Group becomes Exxon Mobil's largest retail customer

John Wood · 19 January, 2018
Mohsin Issa, co-CEO of EG Group
Euro Garages parent EG Group is set to become Exxon Mobil’s largest retail fuels customer following its latest deal with the oil giant.

It has announced it will convert several hundred filling stations in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg (Benelux) to ExxonMobil’s Esso brand.

Currently it has a network of more than 650 Texaco and Firezone stations in the Benelux.

The first station is currently under conversion in Rotterdam and the vast majority of conversions are scheduled to be completed before the end of the year.

Mohsin Issa, co-CEO of EG Group, said: “With the Esso brand we add a very strong brand to our offering in the Benelux. We will be able to bring the Synergy fuels and Mobil-branded lubricants to our customers in The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg.

“We will benefit from the strong innovation and marketing support from ExxonMobil as they will continue to focus on developing and marketing the Esso brand in the Benelux. In combination with our efforts on the convenience and food-to-go side, we are working hard to bring the best brands and experiences to our customers.”

Hugo Detré, ExxonMobil Retail Fuels sales director, Europe / Africa, commented: “This extension of our partnership with EG Group will allow ExxonMobil to strengthen its position as one of the leading fuel networks in the automotive retail market in the Benelux.

“The combination of EG Group’s high standards in operating service stations and their strong backcourt offer, together with our powerful Esso brand, our quality Synergy fuels, and our marketing expertise will allow both companies to deliver an outstanding experience to our retail customers in the Benelux.”

EG Group and ExxonMobil have already established a branded wholesaler model for parts of the estate in the UK and France, and recently signed a similar agreement in Italy and Germany. The latest deal will make EG Group ExxonMobil’s largest retail fuels customer.

EG Group owns and operates about 2.600 sites in six countries, and this will increase to 3,500 stations if its purchase of the German Esso network is approved by the competition authorities.

