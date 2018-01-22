MFG appoints new retail director

Merril Boulton

MFG retail director Paul Dennis (Photo: )

Top 50 Indie MFG has appointed Paul Dennis as its new retail director.

Paul, who will be responsible for improving MFG’s retail range and customer offer, has had a varied 30-year career in retail, working with some of the UK’s leading names including Sainsbury’s, Asda, Central England Co-operative and most recently, Conviviality Retail operating under the Bargain Booze, Select Convenience and Wine Rack brands.

William Bannister, chief executive officer of MFG said: “This is another key appointment for us as MFG drives ahead with strengthening its retail offering. The combined retail expertise of Paul and Michael O’Loughlin, who joined us recently from Applegreen, shows our commitment to improve our retail offer in terms of quality, customer service, price and proposition. “This enhanced team will be overseeing the redevelopment of over 50 sites and the refitting of a further 80 stores in 2018.”