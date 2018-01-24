Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Businesses urged to prepare for withdrawal of old £10 note

John Wood · 24 January, 2018
New £10 note
The polymer note is replacing the paper one
  (Photo:  )

The Bank of England is urging businesses to ensure they are prepared for the withdrawal of the old paper £10 note at the beginning of March.

The legal tender status of the paper £10 note featuring Charles Darwin will be withdrawn at 11:59pm on Thursday 1 March 2018.

After 1 March 2018, businesses and the public no longer have to accept the Darwin £10 note as payment or in change and the new polymer note featuring Jane Austen will be the only £10 note with legal tender status.

The Bank of England has issued the following checklist for businesses so they can ensure they are ready:

  • Clear out your safes. Start banking your paper £10s now.
  • Update your machines. Ensure you know which cash handling machines are being operated by your business and check whether an adaptation is required with your supplier.
  • Check your note supply arrangement with your bank to understand whether they will continue to accept paper £10 notes after the withdrawal date.
  • Train your staff. An A4 poster is available to support staff training on withdrawal and available to download or order, free of charge. It can also be displayed in the shop front.

Some banks and building societies may accept paper £10 notes after 1 March 2018 but this is at their discretion. The Bank of England will continue to exchange Darwin £10 notes for all time, as it would for any other Bank of England note which no longer has legal tender status.

