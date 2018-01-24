Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Hydrogen network strikes deal with fuel card provider

John Wood · 24 January, 2018
hydrogen refuelling at an ITM Power facility

Allstar Business Solutions is claiming to be the first fuel card provider whose cards are accepted at ITM Power’s national network of hydrogen refuelling stations.

Under the deal with ITM Power, Allstar fuel cards will be accepted at ITM Power refuelling stations in addition to stations offering traditional fuels operated by other companies, providing Allstar customers with an integrated cashless payment solution capable of supporting mixed vehicle fleets.

Explaining the reasoning behind the deal, Rebecca Markillie, marketing manager and PA to the CEO at ITM Power, noted: “We approached Allstar after we received a request from a large public-sector organisation. Its employees already used the fuel cards routinely, and wanted to be able to use them to refuel its growing fleet of hydrogen vehicles. We were more than happy to support our customers in this way.

“This new partnership with Allstar will go a long way towards helping us grow the ITM Power network, making our company even more attractive to the burgeoning number of fleet operators managing alternative fuel fleets.”

Paul Holland, chief operating officer at Fleetcor, the parent company of f Allstar, added: “By teaming up with alternative fuel providers like ITM Power, Allstar can ensure it is doing everything it can to continue to support fleet operators as they evolve their fleets to suit their changing business needs and, importantly, improve choice for customers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.46132.25122.67
East Midlands124.75131.78121.94
London125.36132.45122.54
North East124.37133.80121.50
North West124.5460.30132.09121.70
Northern Ireland123.92128.95121.46
Scotland125.0874.90131.52121.60
South East125.4764.57133.20122.86
South West125.1569.90131.80122.39
Wales124.7955.70131.03121.66
West Midlands124.0360.90133.21121.46
Yorkshire & Humber124.27133.45121.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group becomes Exxon Mobil's largest re...

MFG appoints new retail director

Phase out of petrol and diesel cars may b...

Human trafficking arrest at car wash

EG Group becomes Exxon Mobil's largest re...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

MFG appoints new retail director

Greenergy doubles Esso-branded sites it s...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

EG Group becomes Exxon Mobil's largest re...

MFG appoints new retail director

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training