Hydrogen network strikes deal with fuel card provider

John Wood

Allstar Business Solutions is claiming to be the first fuel card provider whose cards are accepted at ITM Power’s national network of hydrogen refuelling stations.

Under the deal with ITM Power, Allstar fuel cards will be accepted at ITM Power refuelling stations in addition to stations offering traditional fuels operated by other companies, providing Allstar customers with an integrated cashless payment solution capable of supporting mixed vehicle fleets.

Explaining the reasoning behind the deal, Rebecca Markillie, marketing manager and PA to the CEO at ITM Power, noted: “We approached Allstar after we received a request from a large public-sector organisation. Its employees already used the fuel cards routinely, and wanted to be able to use them to refuel its growing fleet of hydrogen vehicles. We were more than happy to support our customers in this way.

“This new partnership with Allstar will go a long way towards helping us grow the ITM Power network, making our company even more attractive to the burgeoning number of fleet operators managing alternative fuel fleets.”

Paul Holland, chief operating officer at Fleetcor, the parent company of f Allstar, added: “By teaming up with alternative fuel providers like ITM Power, Allstar can ensure it is doing everything it can to continue to support fleet operators as they evolve their fleets to suit their changing business needs and, importantly, improve choice for customers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: