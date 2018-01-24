Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
PRA arranges business breakout session at Exeter

John Wood · 24 January, 2018
The PRA is staging a “Business Breakout" at Sandy Park Conference Centre EX2 7NN Junction 30 off the M5 on Tuesday February 20.

The PRA is a guest of CTC, which is hosting a trade show, and will be in the Baxter Suite from 10.00am until 1.30pm.

There will be a number of presentations including:

• Petrol Retailers Association market update;

• Forecourt Eye – Reducing crime on the Forecourt;

• Christie & Co – Outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Instavolt – Free Electric Vehicle Charging For Petrol Retailers;

• Grip Hero – Hand Protection on the Forecourt, a Revolutionary approach;

• LCM - Update on fuel quality; and

• Edge Petrol – Visualizing your forecourt.

Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.46132.25122.67
East Midlands124.75131.78121.94
London125.36132.45122.54
North East124.37133.80121.50
North West124.5460.30132.09121.70
Northern Ireland123.92128.95121.46
Scotland125.0874.90131.52121.60
South East125.4764.57133.20122.86
South West125.1569.90131.80122.39
Wales124.7955.70131.03121.66
West Midlands124.0360.90133.21121.46
Yorkshire & Humber124.27133.45121.33
Food Hygiene Training