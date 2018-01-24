PRA arranges business breakout session at Exeter trade show· 24 January, 2018
The PRA is staging a “Business Breakout" at Sandy Park Conference Centre EX2 7NN Junction 30 off the M5 on Tuesday February 20.
The PRA is a guest of CTC, which is hosting a trade show, and will be in the Baxter Suite from 10.00am until 1.30pm.
There will be a number of presentations including:
• Petrol Retailers Association market update;
• Forecourt Eye – Reducing crime on the Forecourt;
• Christie & Co – Outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;
• Instavolt – Free Electric Vehicle Charging For Petrol Retailers;
• Grip Hero – Hand Protection on the Forecourt, a Revolutionary approach;
• LCM - Update on fuel quality; and
• Edge Petrol – Visualizing your forecourt.
Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.
