Armed raider attacks two petrol stations in five minutes

John Wood

An armed raider attacked two petrol stations within five minutes in South Derbyshire on Friday January 20.

Derbyshire police are currently investigating an armed robbery at the Shell Garage on Etwall Road at the services at the Toyota roundabout at the junction of the A38 and A50 at around 11.15pm.

The man had previously tried to force his way into a petrol station on Derby Road, Egginton, only five minutes before.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “A man attempted to force entry to a petrol station on Derby Road, Egginton, at around 11.10pm.

“Five minutes later, at around 11.15pm, a person who we believe to be the same man entered another petrol station on Etwall Road, Willington, and threatened staff before helping himself to cash and products from behind the counter.

“There will be no comment from representatives of the targeted businesses at this time. Both stores are now open for business as usual.”

The Shell garage was closed for the night but other services at the roundabout remained open.

Detectives remained at the scene throughout the morning to investigate.

