Knife-wielding robber strikes at Scottish site

John Wood · 24 January, 2018
Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at an MRH site in Scotland.

A man armed with a knife demanded cash and cigarettes from an assistant at the Esso garage on Stonelaw Road, Rutherglen, in South Lanarkshire, at around 4.55am on Sunday January 21.

The robber is described as white, in his 40s, 5ft10, of heavy build, and wearing a black tammy hat and scarf, a black jacket and was carrying a black backpack.

Officers found the backpack containing the stolen cigarettes and cash in an area known as Stoneylaw Wood.

Detective constable Derek Young from Cambuslang CID said: “I would appeal to anyone who was near to the petrol station or in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning who saw anything suspicious or noticed a man matching the above description to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang CID via 101, quoting incident number 0878 of Sunday, January 21, 2018. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where details can be given in confidence.”

Food Hygiene Training