MRH agrees deal to lease and redevelop Jersey site

John Wood · 24 January, 2018
MRH chief executive Karen Dickens
MRH has struck a deal to redevelop and operate a forecourt site in Jersey.

Acting through its subsidiary, Roberts Garages, it has agreed a 25-year lease with Ports of Jersey for the airport site in St Peter, Jersey.

Subject to planning approval, MRH plans to turn the existing 50,000sq ft site into a multi-point fuel station, retail store, car-wash and auto centre.

The agreement follows an open tender process launched in 2016 by Ports of Jersey, which attracted a number of submissions.

Karen Dickens, chief executive of MRH, said: “This is an exciting development for both MRH and Jersey. We already operate three sites in Jersey under our Robert Garages brand and have seen a great response from customers. We’re delighted to have this opportunity to further expand our footprint on the island.

“The airport site is very well-known, and a central part of the community so it’s ideally suited for redevelopment by MRH. Together with the recent PDJ acquisition, this redevelopment will mean we can offer customers on Jersey more choice and an improved convenience offer.”

Earlier this year, MRH agreed to acquire Petroleum Distributors (Jersey) Limited (PDJ), a distributor of heating, oil and road fuel to commercial and domestic customers on the island.

Ports of Jersey Group CEO Doug Bannister said: “We are very pleased to have reached agreement with Roberts Garages, which will allow us to maintain a retail fuel offering at Jersey Airport alongside improved facilities and services for the residents of Jersey.

“This significant investment by MRH, via Roberts Garages, clearly demonstrates its commitment to Jersey and desire to deliver internationally recognised products and services in the local environment.”

Food Hygiene Training