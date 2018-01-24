BP with M&S and Costa drive-thru gets go-ahead in Manchester

John Wood

Plans to build a petrol filling station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant at a major warehouse and logistics development in Manchester have been granted planning consent.

Construction of the proposed development by Icon Industrial at its flagship scheme – Icon Manchester Airport – could begin this month.

The BP filling station, M&S Simply Food convenience store and drive-through Costa Coffee will provide an ancillary facility for existing and future occupiers of the £100m employment park.

Icon Manchester Airport has outline planning consent for about 1m sq ft of logistics/warehouse space on the 45-acre, fully serviced site.

Icon Industrial is a joint venture formed by Stoford Developments and TPG Real Estate.

Angus Huntley, development manager at Stoford Developments, said: “We are very pleased to have achieved planning consent for the petrol filling station and associated facilities from Manchester City Council.

“This development will provide important onsite amenities at Icon Manchester Airport, which is a landmark development for the North West and also for Icon Industrial. It presents potential occupiers with an excellent opportunity to have a unit built to their specific requirements in a first-class location at the very heart of the Northern Powerhouse. Having this amenity on site can only make the development even more attractive to occupiers.”

He added: “The connectivity it offers future occupiers makes it a hugely significant site in what is already a rapidly expanding logistics area at Icon Manchester Airport.”

Last year, a Texaco-branded site operated by Manor Service Stations at Manchester Airport Terminal 1 closed, and one at Terminal 2 is earmarked for closure to make way for a hotel. The lease on the Terminal 2 site expired in December but it will continue to operate on a rolling monthly contract until the hotel scheme receives planning permission.

