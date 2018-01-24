Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BP with M&S and Costa drive-thru gets go-ahead in Manchester

John Wood · 24 January, 2018
BP and M&S signs together on forecourt

Plans to build a petrol filling station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant at a major warehouse and logistics development in Manchester have been granted planning consent.

Construction of the proposed development by Icon Industrial at its flagship scheme – Icon Manchester Airport – could begin this month.

The BP filling station, M&S Simply Food convenience store and drive-through Costa Coffee will provide an ancillary facility for existing and future occupiers of the £100m employment park.

Icon Manchester Airport has outline planning consent for about 1m sq ft of logistics/warehouse space on the 45-acre, fully serviced site.

Icon Industrial is a joint venture formed by Stoford Developments and TPG Real Estate.

Angus Huntley, development manager at Stoford Developments, said: “We are very pleased to have achieved planning consent for the petrol filling station and associated facilities from Manchester City Council.

“This development will provide important onsite amenities at Icon Manchester Airport, which is a landmark development for the North West and also for Icon Industrial. It presents potential occupiers with an excellent opportunity to have a unit built to their specific requirements in a first-class location at the very heart of the Northern Powerhouse. Having this amenity on site can only make the development even more attractive to occupiers.”

He added: “The connectivity it offers future occupiers makes it a hugely significant site in what is already a rapidly expanding logistics area at Icon Manchester Airport.”

Last year, a Texaco-branded site operated by Manor Service Stations at Manchester Airport Terminal 1 closed, and one at Terminal 2 is earmarked for closure to make way for a hotel. The lease on the Terminal 2 site expired in December but it will continue to operate on a rolling monthly contract until the hotel scheme receives planning permission.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.46132.25122.67
East Midlands124.75131.78121.94
London125.36132.45122.54
North East124.37133.80121.50
North West124.5460.30132.09121.70
Northern Ireland123.92128.95121.46
Scotland125.0874.90131.52121.60
South East125.4764.57133.20122.86
South West125.1569.90131.80122.39
Wales124.7955.70131.03121.66
West Midlands124.0360.90133.21121.46
Yorkshire & Humber124.27133.45121.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group becomes Exxon Mobil's largest re...

MFG appoints new retail director

Phase out of petrol and diesel cars may b...

Human trafficking arrest at car wash

EG Group becomes Exxon Mobil's largest re...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

MFG appoints new retail director

Greenergy doubles Esso-branded sites it s...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

MFG buys 14 sites from Golden Cross Group

EG Group becomes Exxon Mobil's largest re...

MFG appoints new retail director

Poll

See Results

Are you feeling positive about the opportunities for growing your business in 2018?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training