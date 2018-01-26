Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Car crashes into petrol station sign

John Wood · 26 January, 2018
Crashed car

Three people were taken to hospital after a car being pursued by police crashed into a petrol station sign in Cambridgeshire.

A BMW X6 overturned by the Shell garage on the A1, southbound at Buckden, at about 4:30am on Thursday January 25, after failing to stop.

Officers from the road policing unit pursued the vehicle suspected of being “involved in violent burglaries” after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle travelling south from Lincolnshire.

Police said it was believed the suspected burglary offences took place in Nottinghamshire.

A police spokesman said: “At about 5am this morning (January, 25) officers from the Road Policing Unit received reports of a stolen vehicle travelling south on the A1 from Lincolnshire.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, but it failed to stop and was involved in a collision close to Buckden roundabout.

“Three people were injured as a result of the collision and have been taken to hospital.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.70131.21122.96
East Midlands124.90131.19121.91
London125.4655.90132.75122.95
North East124.39130.64121.48
North West124.58129.91121.32
Northern Ireland123.96128.90121.57
Scotland125.30130.34121.74
South East125.69133.22123.09
South West125.3669.90131.68122.44
Wales125.0458.80128.45122.02
West Midlands124.1361.90130.65121.37
Yorkshire & Humber124.34134.32121.37
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Top 50 Indie MFG switches 80 sites to Esso

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

BP with M&S and Costa drive-thru gets go-...

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

MFG appoints new retail director

Top 50 Indie MFG switches 80 sites to Esso

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

MFG appoints new retail director

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Poll

See Results

Despite the small percentage of electrically powered vehicles on the road, how likely are you to install electric charging facilities on your site/s in the next year in order to cater for all motorists?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training