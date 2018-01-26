Car crashes into petrol station sign during police pursuit· 26 January, 2018
Three people were taken to hospital after a car being pursued by police crashed into a petrol station sign in Cambridgeshire.
A BMW X6 overturned by the Shell garage on the A1, southbound at Buckden, at about 4:30am on Thursday January 25, after failing to stop.
Officers from the road policing unit pursued the vehicle suspected of being “involved in violent burglaries” after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle travelling south from Lincolnshire.
Police said it was believed the suspected burglary offences took place in Nottinghamshire.
A police spokesman said: “At about 5am this morning (January, 25) officers from the Road Policing Unit received reports of a stolen vehicle travelling south on the A1 from Lincolnshire.
“Officers pursued the vehicle, but it failed to stop and was involved in a collision close to Buckden roundabout.
“Three people were injured as a result of the collision and have been taken to hospital.”
