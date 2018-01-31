Robber smashes his way into shop on Reading forecourt

John Wood

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a robber smashed his way into a forecourt shop in Reading.

At around 9.45pm on Saturday January 27, a man wearing a face covering forced entry to the shop at the Shell petrol station in George Street, Caversham, by kicking his way through a glass door.

The offender, who was armed with a knife, went behind the counter and emptied money from the tills into a carrier bag and took a cash drawer. He then left the shop and ran away.

The member of staff present was not injured during the incident.

Detective sergeant Gavin Stiles of Reading Force CID said: “Detectives are investigating this robbery and I would like to speak to anyone who has any information which could help us with our enquiries.

“Did you see anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the incident? Any information you have should be reported to us by calling our 24-hour non-emergency number 101.” Callers should quote reference 1457 27/1.

