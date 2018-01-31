Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jet site hits headlines after selling scratchcard that won £4m

John Wood · 31 January, 2018
national lottery POS

A Hull-based Jet forecourt has been hitting national and local headlines after having sold a winning National Lottery Scratchcard.

Local taxi driver Melissa Ede won £4m on a National Lottery Scratchcard purchased at Jet Sutton Road Service Station in Hull on December 30.

Melissa bought the £4m Blue scratchcard from The National Lottery as she headed to her evening shift. Having filled up with fuel, Melissa spotted the scratchcard and decided to buy it with her change.

The Jet cashier who sold Melissa the scratchcard was Colleen Milner, 60, who has worked at the forecourt for almost two decades.

Colleen was interviewed by the local newspaper and said: “Melissa picked the scratchcard up and went back to her car with it. She then came back in and said ‘I will never have to work again!’ She was just so shocked – she couldn’t believe it.

“She got in the car and then came back about half an hour later and got us to check it again. Melissa has been a regular customer for years and we’re delighted that she won – she’s bought a fair few scratchcards over the years.”

The Jet site owner, Solly Patel, has seen a marked increase in National Lottery Scratchcard sales since Melissa’s win went public.

He said: “We’ve had so much publicity in both the local and national press. Our customers are very excited that such a high value winning scratchcard was bought here and it’s definitely helped to boost sales. I’ve even been tempted to buy one myself.”

Food Hygiene Training