Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

LINK condemned for cutting ATM fee

John Wood · 31 January, 2018
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores has condemned a move from LINK, which has today confirmed that it will reduce the interchange fee for card transactions by 5p over the next four years.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Banks have been cutting back their own branch networks, and now they are reducing the interchange fees that fund the network of ATMs provided by retailers and private companies in places that banks have abandoned. We are concerned that this will lead to a reduction in the number of ATMs, and their reach and accessibility for all types of communities.

“We are not convinced that the measures to support isolated ATMs go far enough, and we will be monitoring closely the impact of the reduction in interchange fees on cash machines hosted by our members.”

In its announcement LINK said the changes were “designed to maintain and rebalance the UK’s ATM network – shifting incentives from deploying ATMs in city centres to rural and less-affluent communities”.

It pledged:

all ATMs one kilometre or more from the next free ATM will be exempt from any reductions in interchange;

an enhanced subsidy of up to 30p (tripling the current 10p) will be paid wherever needed to ensure that free ATMs remain in areas that could not otherwise sustain them.

John Howells, chief executive of LINK, said: “LINK is committed to protecting free access to cash. The UK has a near record number of ATMs, yet the recent growth has led to the majority of these being placed in busy areas where there simply is no need for a new ATM. The combination of a reduction of the interchange, with the significant strengthening of the Financial Inclusion Programme, will begin to rebalance the network, making sure we protect and install new ATMs in locations that really need them.”

Throughout LINK’s consultation process, the Treasury Select Committee has raised concerns about the impact that reducing interchange fees will have on local communities’ access to cash, especially in isolated areas.

Lowman continued: “We welcome the interest shown in this issue by the Treasury Select Committee led by Nicky Morgan MP, and we will continue to work with the Committee, other parliamentarians and the Government to ensure that we maintain the provision of cash to all types of communities.”

The 2017 Local Shop Report shows that 58% of stores in the convenience sector have a cash machine. 45% of stores provide a free to use cash machine, while 13% have charged cash machines.

Cash remains an essential method of payment for customers in convenience stores, with HIM research showing that 76% of customers pay in cash.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.70131.21122.96
East Midlands124.90131.19121.91
London125.4655.90132.75122.95
North East124.39130.64121.48
North West124.58129.91121.32
Northern Ireland123.96128.90121.57
Scotland125.30130.34121.74
South East125.69133.22123.09
South West125.3669.90131.68122.44
Wales125.0458.80128.45122.02
West Midlands124.1361.90130.65121.37
Yorkshire & Humber124.34134.32121.37
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Top 50 Indie MFG switches 80 sites to Esso

Jet site hits headlines after selling £4m...

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

MFG appoints new retail director

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

Top 50 Indie MFG switches 80 sites to Esso

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

MFG appoints new retail director

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Poll

See Results

Despite the small percentage of electrically powered vehicles on the road, how likely are you to install electric charging facilities on your site/s in the next year in order to cater for all motorists?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training