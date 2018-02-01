PRA calls for grants for charging infrastructure

John Wood

The PRA is calling for Government to offer grants to retailers for investment into charging infrastructure, following news that the Automated and Electric Vehicles (A&EV) Bill has passed its third reading in the House of Commons.

The Bill proposes giving Government the power to mandate the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charge points in large fuel retailers and motorway service areas (MSAs) – which the PRA has consistently argued is unreasonable and unnecessary.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson commented: “Last October PRA was invited to give oral evidence to the A&EV Bill Committee. Since then, we have met with senior officials at the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), encouraging them to allow the market to dictate the uptake of EV charging infrastructure as it is in our members’ interests.

“The best course of action the Government could take to ensure the UK has a well-developed EV charge point infrastructure, especially away from urban centres and major roads, would be to create a grant scheme for forecourt retailers – similar to the Homecharge and Workplace schemes which are already in place.”

The Bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons on Monday and is now being considered by the Lords, where it had its first reading on Tuesday January 30 and is due to receive its second reading on February 20.

